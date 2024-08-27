Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces Upcoming Hypnotherapy And NLP Certification Training Courses In Bellevue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP , a Washington State Licensed private career school, is pleased to announce its upcoming certification training courses in Hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) for Autumn, 2024. These live, hands-on training sessions are designed to provide comprehensive and personalized instruction for individuals seeking to enhance their professional skills or personal development.Connie Brannan, along with her husband Michael, leads Mindworks NLP with a mission to share the transformative power of hypnosis and NLP. With decades of experience and certification as Licensed Trainers of NLP® through the Society of NLP®, the Brannans are committed to delivering high-quality training that meets the highest standards of excellence.“Our approach is rooted in the belief that real learning and transformation happen through experience and application,” said Connie Brannan.“In our trainings, students receive personal guidance and feedback to ensure skill mastery, something I found lacking in my own original NLP training. We are dedicated to making sure our students get the most out of their education.”The upcoming certification programs include:Hypnotherapy Certification Program :Discover the“Magic of Hypnosis” in this 6-day intensive course, scheduled for September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, & 22, 2024. This program is ideal for those interested in the therapeutic applications of hypnosis as well as personal development tools.Licensed Practitioner of NLP® Certification Program:This 8-day course, offered in a weekend format on October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, & 27, 2024, provides in-depth training in the foundational skills of NLP, a powerful method for personal and professional excellence.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP distinguishes itself by maintaining a high standard of instruction, with all training conducted personally by Connie and Michael Brannan. Their commitment to ongoing client work ensures that their skills remain current and relevant, benefiting their students directly.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is among a select group of only 40 Licensed Trainers of NLP® in the United States, certified through the Society of NLP® founded by Dr. Richard Bandler, the co-creator of NLP. This prestigious certification ensures that students receive top-tier education from trainers who are masters in their field.For more information about the upcoming training courses and to register, visit or contact Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP at 425-564-8608.About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPMindworks Hypnosis & NLP, based in Bellevue, WA, offers expert hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming services to clients seeking personal transformation and success. The company also operates as a Washington State Licensed private career school, providing certification training in hypnosis and NLP. With a strong commitment to quality, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

