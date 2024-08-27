Apparel Sourcing Week-2024 Aims To Accelerate India's Textile Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 27 (KNN) India's apparel retail market, valued at a notable US $105.50 billion, is set to grow at an annual rate of 4 percent. Simultaneously, the country's textile and apparel exports, currently at US $35 billion, aim to soar to US $100 billion by 2030.

To support these ambitious targets,“Apparel Sourcing Week-2024” will be held on August 28-29, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Hosted by Apparel Resources Private Limited, this prestigious 4th Edition event will bring together over 200 global exhibitors who will showcase their latest developments to an expected audience of more than 10,000 designers, retailers, and manufacturers.

The two-day expo will feature 125+ top apparel manufacturers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, along with 75+ fabric and accessories providers from around the world. A special Sustainability Zone will highlight the sector's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The event will include 25+ conference sessions that will cover crucial topics such as retail, manufacturing, technology, sustainability, and sourcing.

Attendees will benefit from various seminars, workshops, and open discussions on trends like the fashion metaverse, India-Bangladesh synergy, and sustainability.

The event will also facilitate significant networking opportunities, including an evening networking event, an awards function, and two networking lunches.

Notable participants will include global firms such as Gildan Activewear (Australia), Shin Shin Group (Bangladesh), Intertek (UK), and Indian textile giants like Reliance Industries Limited and Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Tech leaders like Adobe, Browzwear, WFX, Tukatech, and Lectra will also be present.

Previous editions of ASW have attracted renowned global and Indian brands including Zara, H&M, and Reliance Brands. Apparel Resources, with over 25 years in the industry and expertise in organising textile-focused events, continues to be a vital platform for industry knowledge and networking

(KNN Bureau)