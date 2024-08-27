Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Chooses YPF Luz To Provide 100% Renewable Energy For Los Azules Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has reached an agreement with YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. (YPF Luz). The agreement is for YPF Luz to power McEwen Copper Inc.'s large Los Azules copper project with energy. According to the announcement, the agreement covers the of renewable through a high-voltage transmission line; YPF Luz will be responsible for the development and financing of the line. An Argentine company, YPF Luz is a leader in power generation that has been in operation since 2013.

“Los Azules will play a critical role for Argentina and the world

by significantly contributing

to decarbonization,” said McEwen Copper vice president Michael Meding in the press release.“The geological potential of the project will position San Juan on the international map of resources for

the

energy

transition,

and

in

this

context,

YPF

Luz

is

a strategic ally to help us achieve our goal of being 100% renewable.”

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns a 48.3% in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing an investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the companies of $225

million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

.

