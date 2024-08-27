Far East Showcases Investment Potential At EEF Roadshow In China

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2024 hosted a field session in China, highlighting the potential of the Russian Far East and exploring avenues for cooperation with Chinese provinces.

The session, titled“Prospects for Interregional Cooperation between the Russian Far East and the Provinces of Guangdong and Heilongjiang,” brought together representatives from Russian and Chinese business circles and authorities in Guangzhou. TV BRICS International was a media partner for the event.

“Trade and economic connections between the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District and the border provinces of China are developing intensively, and investment growth is observed,” said Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

Trutnev highlighted the significant role of Chinese investment in the Far East.“51 investment projects worth a total of $US8,99 billion are currently being implemented with Chinese capital in the Territories of Advanced Development (TAD) and the Free Port of Vladivostok (FPV),” he said.

He emphasized that Chinese businesses are key contributors of technology and expertise to various programmes underway in the region.

The session featured presentations from nearly 100 companies operating in sectors including high-tech manufacturing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, logistics, tourism, and agriculture.

Vitaly Eksuzyan, Director of the Russian Far East and Arctic Department of State Support and Technological Development, presented a range of projects involving Chinese capital.

The roadshow also included presentations outlining special conditions for investors in the Far Eastern Federal District, focusing on tax incentives, customs regimes, and administrative procedures.

The main EEF event is scheduled to take place in Vladivostok from September 3-6. The forum, which has been held annually since 2015, serves as a platform for promoting economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.