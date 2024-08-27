Lesbians Who Tech & Allies Announce 2024 New York Summit September 17-19, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Leanne Pittsford, Founder/CEO, Lesbians Who Tech & AlliesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lesbians Who Tech & Allies announces its“2024 New York Summit ,” taking place from September 17th-19th. The New York Summit will mark the long-awaited 5-year return of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies' to New York and will focus on topics like Generative AI's impact in engineering, marketing, cybersecurity, biotech and climate tech. Attendees will hear from top leaders such as tech journalists Kara Swisher and Joanna Stern, Marketing Executive & Author; Bozoma Saint John, President/CTO of Mastercard; Ed McClaughlin, Founder of Girls Who Tech & Mom's First, Reshma Saujani, and President of Microsoft Americas; Deb Cupp.They will also hear from influential leaders in sports such as Billie Jean King, Sue Bird , Megan Rapinoe , and Ashlyn Harris, as well as change makers in the TV/Film industry such as Elliot Page, Lena Waithe, Sophia Bush, and many more.Attendees will also have access to exclusive workshops and networking events, and sessions focused on technology trends, career growth, and personal wellness.The New York Summit will be a neighborhood takeover spanning Piers 16 & 17 of the Historic Seaport District to Fulton Street with main stages located on the rooftop at Pier 17, in Pearl Alley, and the luxury IPIC cinema from September 17th-19th.“It's important that we have designated spaces that center women, nonbinary, & trans people in tech and business- and we are helping make that happen by going bigger than ever at our New York Summit. We haven't been back to New York since before the pandemic and this year we're going have events and activities from Fulton Street to the Pier. It's a full-on technology block party with indoor and outdoor stages, ping pong, basketball, reuniting our community, and welcoming all the new faces.” said Leanne Pittsford, Founder and CEO of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies.The New York Summit is perfect for beginning, mid-level and executive women, trans, nonbinary leaders, and allies. Over 230 speakers will cover software development, engineering, AI, technology trends, cybersecurity and privacy, leadership, the state of remote work, and recruiting for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity within tech and business. There will also be speed mentoring, a career fair, and workshops.The full agenda for the 2024 New York Summit can be viewed atTickets can be purchased at

