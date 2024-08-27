Hemant Soren Under Fire: Gourav Vallabh Alleges JMM’S Tribal Focus Is Family-Centric

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Former Jharkhand Chief and prominent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30.

Amid this significant switch, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh has sharply criticised the JMM's approach to 'tribal representation'.

Vallabh has accused the JMM of reducing the concept of "tribal" to merely a designation for Hemant Soren's family, rather than the wider tribal community.

He also argued that the JMM, under Hemant Soren's leadership, has failed to extend its focus beyond the Chief Minister's immediate relatives.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS on Tuesday, Vallabh said that for JMM leaders, a tribal is essentially just Hemant Soren's family.

He also highlighted that when Hemant Soren was jailed, there was an initial attempt to make his wife the Chief Minister.

“When that plan failed, Champai Soren was given the role,” he said.

“However, within just four hours of Hemant Soren's release from jail on bail, Champai Soren was removed from his position,” he said.

Vallabh also questioned whether Hemant Soren is the only representative of the tribal identity, and if Champai Soren is not considered a tribal.

Vallabh accused Hemant Soren of exploiting the tribal identity for personal gain, while failing to extend opportunities to other tribals. He also claimed that Soren's agenda is not to advance the broader tribal community, but rather to keep power within his family.

Talking to IANS, Vallabh asserted that the tribal society is closely observing these developments which have left it disillusioned.

He also expressed confidence that the tribal community will respond during the Jharkhand elections scheduled later this year by voting for the BJP.

The announcement of Champai Soren's move to join the BJP came after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday evening.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, played a crucial role in facilitating this transition.

Sarma also shared a picture of the meeting with Shah and Champai Soren on social media, confirming that Soren will officially join the BJP in Ranchi on August 30.