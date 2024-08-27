Police To Record Confidential Statement Of Actress Sreelekha Mitra On Harassment Complaint Against Ranjith

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have launched a special investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the industry, following the release of the Hema Committee report. The special investigation team (SIT) will record the confidential statement of Bengali Sreelekha Mitra, who filed a case against director Ranjith for sexual harassment. The police have registered a case against Ranjith and are conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Also Read:

Why did Mohanlal resign as AMMA's president? Here's what we know

In a meeting convened by the Director General of Police (DGP), it was decided to form a special team led by a woman IPS officer to investigate the allegations. The team will record the statements of those who have complained about harassment in the film industry, including Sreelekha Mitra.

The DGP has instructed the team to conduct the investigation with utmost care and to gather evidence meticulously. The team, headed by IG Sparjan Kumar, will submit daily progress reports to the Crime Branch head.

Sreelekha Mitra's statement will be recorded first via video conference, followed by an application for secret statement before a magistrate. If she is unable to come to Kerala, the police will take steps to record her statement before a magistrate in Bengal through a court order.

The special team, headed by four women IPS officers, will also investigate other allegations of harassment in the film industry, including a complaint filed against actor Siddique. The complaint filed by Siddique against the woman, who raised the accusations, will be handed over to the SIT. The team will assign additional woman officers to assist the investigation as needed.

Ranjith has approached a lawyer in Kochi to file for anticipatory bail. The police have so far received over 15 complaints, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination faced on film sets and at accommodation facilities.



Also Read:

Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry