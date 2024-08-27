Reworldtm Brings The Buzz To Long Island Children's Museum With Honey Hoopla Sponsorship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReworldTM, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, recently supported the much-anticipated Honey Hoopla event at the Long Island Children's Museum. This annual celebration of all thing's honeybee drew over 1,500 local children and their families, immersing them in the fascinating world of these vital pollinators.

"Supporting the Honey Hoopla aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at ReworldTM. "ReworldTM is passionate about empowering families to understand the importance of bees to our ecosystem, and this event at LICM was a fantastic way to engage the community in a fun and meaningful way."

The Honey Hoopla was a weekend outing that dove deep into the essential role honeybees play in our ecosystem. Attendees buzzed with excitement as they met a local beekeeper and got up close to the bee hive at the LICM. Children explored the intricacies of bee anatomy, learned the art of pollination, and discovered why these tiny creatures are so crucial to our food chain. Craft stations and honey tastings added a sweet touch, making it an event that was both educational and delicious.

The weekend was packed with memorable moments, including participants suiting up in a professional beekeeper's suit to understand the precautions they use when handling bees. The event also featured a special theatrical puppet reading of "Beezy County Fair: A Bee Tale," a book by acclaimed local children's author Gay Thomas.

The company's sponsorship of the Honey Hoopla underscores its ongoing commitment to community engagement and environmental conservation. As part of their broader mission to foster positive change, ReworldTM is dedicated to supporting local initiatives that promote sustainability and awareness about critical environmental issues.

For more information about ReworldTM and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit .

Contact: Maggie Smith

Phone: 603.769.7677

Email: [email protected]



Contact: Nicolle Robles

Phone: 609.915.6078

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation