Tenable To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced its chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, and chief officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers on September 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The webcast will be available here .



Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for more than 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

