Simpli.Fi Named To Cynopsis' 2024 Best Of The Best List

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and companies, today announced it has been named a finalist for Cynopsis' Best of the Best Awards in the AdTech – Best DSP category.

The list, which recognizes top players across AdTech, programming, and marketing in the last year, honors Simpli's Visit Boise campaign, executed in partnership with local Boise advertising agency Duft Watterson.

The five-month programmatic advertising campaign aimed to drive local tourism to the capital city of Idaho. By the end of the operation, there were nearly 4,200 visits to local Boise establishments – from restaurants and hotels to the airport – and over 9,200 ad clicks on the tourism website.

To drive success for the campaign, Simpli utilized its suite of programmatic advertising tools. The company also employed detailed reporting and mid-campaign optimization techniques, which allowed for granular level targeting that helped optimize ads across channels. By identifying the most effective locations where ads were successful and capitalizing on those spots to drive further traffic, for example, Simpli was able to improve performance by reallocating budgets to where the most successful ads were running.

"Through our programmatic advertising tools, namely our Addressable Audience Curation, Keyword Search and Site Retargeting, and Addressable Geo-Fencing solutions, we were able to help Duft Watterson and Visit Boise target regional and national markets, identifying 3.5 million relevant households and potential Boise visitors," said Paul Harrison, co-founder and CTO at Simpli. "This award recognizes our strong work with our partners and acknowledges our ability to get the right messages in front of the right audiences, at the right time, to drive key business initiatives."

Simpli, which is backed by leading private equity firms GTCR and Blackstone, is a holistic Advertising Success Platform that spans best-in-class programmatic solutions such as CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and audio - as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. Simpli's platform executes over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers on average each month. It has proven itself to be an industry-leading platform and has expanded its omnichannel capabilities and customer base through various acquisitions and product releases, such as its acquisition of Bidtellect in March 2023 and the release of ZTV in July 2023.

Simpli will be honored with this recognition at Cynopsis' Best of the Best & Rising Star Awards Ceremony in New York City on September 17. For more information about Simpli, please visit their website .

