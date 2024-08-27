Mophie Announces Refreshed Powerstation Lineup: Plus Mini, Plus, And Plus Ultra Models

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie , a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent charging solutions for mobile devices, today announced a refresh of its powerstation® plus mini, powerstation plus, and powerstation plus ultra. These updates allow for extended battery life, enhanced speed, and elevated design to keep users' devices fully charged wherever life takes them.



A product feature may be found HERE .

“Our reengineered and redesigned powerstation plus line moves these products into an ultra-premium direction,” said Justin Tacy, head of marketing for mophie.“This next generation line includes elevated materials, including an aluminum frame with a soft-touch silicone exterior, enhanced convenience through a refined integrated cable management system, and the latest in fast charging technology which together reflect mophie's commitment to delivering intelligent, artfully designed, and user-focused charging products.”

The mophie powerstation plus lineup includes:



powerstation plus mini ($ 49.95 MSRP) – Perfect for those on the go, the powerstation plus mini packs a punch in a compact, portable design. With the ability to charge two devices simultaneously at up to 20W via a USB-C port and cable, the powerstation plus mini contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and can charge a phone up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.1



powerstation plus ($79.95 MSRP) – Elevate your charging experience with the powerstation plus, offering even greater capacity and sleek design. Delivering up to 30W of power, this power bank contains a 10,000mAh internal battery that can fully charge your phone twice.2 The long-lasting, premium braided silicone charging cables (one USB-C; one Lightning) are tested to withstand up to 30,000 bends, ensuring durability that matches performance.3 Use the port and both cables to charge up to three devices at once.

powerstation plus ultra ($ 99.95 MSRP) – The ultimate power companion, the powerstation plus ultra is built for those who demand more. Delivering up to 54 hours of video playback, 175 hours of music playback and 47 hours of video streaming, this powerhouse contains a 10,000mAh internal battery and can charge three devices at once, including your smartphone, tablet and headphones.4 It's designed for convenience, plugging directly into the wall for easy recharging to make sure you're never without power.



Each new powerstation plus is made with premium materials, including soft touch silicone, an aluminum chassis, and no-memory cables. They feature two-way charging, allowing users to charge the power bank through the same USB-C cable or port they use to charge their device. The powerstation plus line also ensures pass-through Priority+ charging to intelligently ensure your device receives power first. Once a user's device is fully charged, the power banks will charge second.

The powerstation plus mini and powerstation plus are available now on and through select retail stores worldwide. The powerstation plus ultra will be available in September. ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See for more details. Track any upcoming announcements by following mophie on Facebook , Instagram , and X , and by visiting

1Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 15 using a 45W Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to USB-C cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

2Number of charge cycles are estimates based on calculations using total powerstation capacity and estimated wired charging efficiency to a standard iPhone 15 Pro. A single charge represents charging a default iPhone 15 Pro with default settings from 0% to 100% state of charge. Results will vary based on environmental factors, device settings, and individual usage.

3Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab.

4Extra hours of usage is an estimate based on using the calculated extra percentage battery life with the full battery playback hours stated by manufacturer of the iPhone 15 Pro. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit and follow us on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , and Instagram .

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at