Eurostar Train Cancellations Between Brussels, London After Accident

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Eurostar train services between Brussels and London were hit by delays Tuesday after an accident in northwest Belgium in which a train hit a tractor-trailer.

The accident took place around 0600 GMT when a train from Brussels to the northeastern French city of Lille hit the stationary vehicle in Tournai, close to the French border.

Two people on board the high-speed train were while the driver suffered "shock", said Frederic Sacre, spokesman for Belgium railway agency, Infrabel.

Emergency services provided immediate care to the three individuals, he added.

The train had been travelling on a different track because of work on the usual high-speed line between Brussels and the French border.

Traffic was temporarily interrupted on the line used by Belgian trains, high-speed French trains and Eurostar services running between Brussels and London.

Two Eurostar London-Brussels trains had to be cancelled, as well as a third scheduled for the late afternoon in the other direction, Eurostar spokeswoman Celine Ronquetti told AFP, without ruling out more cancellations.

"The entire transport network needs to be reviewed. Customers who can do so are asked to postpone their trip," she added.