Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Congratulatory Cable To Moldavian Pres.
Date
8/27/2024 6:05:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of Moldova Maia Sandu, on the occasion of her country's national day, wishing her good health and prosperity. (end) hs
