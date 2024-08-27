Kuwait's Crown Prince Condoles King Of Thailand
8/27/2024 6:05:23 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkor on families' victims of flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Phuket and fast recovery for the injured. (end)
