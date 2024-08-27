Kuwait's Crown Prince Condoles King Of Thailand

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkor on families' of flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Phuket and fast recovery for the injured. (end) hs

