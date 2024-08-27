Kuwait's PM Sends Cable Of Condolences To King Of Thailand
Date
8/27/2024 6:05:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkor on victims of the heavy monsoon rains. (end)
hs
