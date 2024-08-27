GCC Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Minister's Preposterous Statement On Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, stressed that the outlandish and preposterous statement made by an Israeli on Al-Aqsa mosque confirmed the desire to continue inflaming the situation and ensuring that stability was not achieved in the region.





According to a statement issued by the GCC, the Secretary General also expressed his complete rejection, condemnation and strong denunciation of such extremist and provocative statements, which called for the establishment of a synagogue in Al Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing the need to respect Islamic sanctities and to stop these attempts aimed at Judaizing Al Aqsa Mosque.





He also called on the international community to take immediate action and assume its responsibilities in halting these violations.





He reiterated the firm positions of the GCC states regarding the Palestinian cause as the foremost concern for Arabs and Muslims and reiterated support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June fourth, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)





