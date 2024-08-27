Woman detained with Durov gets freed after interrogation

(MENAFN) A young woman and a bodyguard, who were detained alongside Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in Paris, have been released following questioning, as reported by French media. The woman, Yulia Vavilova, a Dubai-based crypto coach and streamer, and the bodyguard were both freed after their interrogations, while Durov remains in custody.



Vavilova, who has been seen with Durov on multiple occasions, was on his private jet when they landed at Le Bourget Airport in Paris last week. The Russian tech mogul, also a of France, the United Arab Emirates, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was arrested upon arrival as part of an extensive investigation into alleged criminal activities associated with Telegram.



According to Le Figaro, sources close to the case confirmed that both Vavilova and the bodyguard were interviewed by investigators and subsequently released. The close association between Vavilova and Durov, evidenced by their joint appearances and her social media posts from locations including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, has fueled speculation about her involvement.



Despite the theories circulating online about her possible connection to Durov’s legal issues, Vavilova and Durov have not publicly commented on their relationship. The focus remains on Durov, who is being investigated in relation to broader cybercrime charges linked to alleged illicit activities on Telegram.

