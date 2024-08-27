Trump heavily criticizes Biden, Harris over ignoring fallen soldiers

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has strongly criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their absence at a recent memorial event at Arlington National Cemetery dedicated to the 13 United States service members who lost their lives during the chaotic United States withdrawal from Kabul in 2021. Trump attended the ceremony and used the occasion to denounce the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal, which he labeled as “gross incompetence.”



On August 26, 2021, an attack at Abbey Gate, part of the Kabul airport, resulted in the deaths of 11 Marines, a soldier, and a Navy medic, as well as 170 Afghan civilians. The bombing, carried out by ISIS, occurred amid a desperate evacuation effort following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. In his statement on Truth Social, Trump described the withdrawal as “the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country,” and he condemned Biden and Harris for their perceived failures in managing the situation.



Trump's comments come as he accused the current administration of turning the United States into “a laughing stock all over the World” due to their handling of the evacuation and the aftermath of the attack. He also highlighted the tragic consequences of a drone strike ordered in response to the Abbey Gate bombing, which mistakenly killed ten innocent Afghan civilians, including many children. The actual mastermind of the attack was later killed by the Taliban in April 2023.



The former president's criticism extends to the lack of accountability within the Biden administration and the United States military. He pointed out that no officials had been held responsible for the operational failures in Afghanistan, except for United States Marine Colonel Stuart Scheller, who was arrested and discharged after publicly criticizing the withdrawal and demanding accountability.

MENAFN27082024000045015687ID1108605030