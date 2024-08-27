Additional ex-Democrat becomes part of Trump campaign

(MENAFN) In a surprising shift, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has publicly endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, asserting that is the only candidate capable of steering the United States away from “the brink of nuclear war.” Gabbard's endorsement was announced during a speech by Trump at the National Guard Association’s annual conference in Detroit on Monday. Trump lauded Gabbard as a “true American patriot” with “great common sense” and “great spirit.”



Gabbard, who served as a United States congresswoman from Hawaii and is a 17-year National Guard veteran with two combat tours in the Middle East, praised Trump's isolationist approach to foreign policy. She highlighted Trump's efforts during his first term to avoid starting new conflicts and to de-escalate existing tensions, emphasizing his willingness to engage with various global leaders in pursuit of peace.



In contrast, Gabbard criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and the current administration for what she describes as a propensity for escalating conflicts. She pointed to the current administration’s involvement in multiple international disputes and suggested that the United States is now closer to nuclear confrontation than ever before.



Gabbard’s support for Trump comes after her departure from the Democratic Party in 2022, which she claimed had been overtaken by “elitist cabals of warmongers” and social-justice advocates. Her endorsement is particularly notable given her role in the 2020 Democratic primaries, where she played a significant part in ending Kamala Harris' presidential bid with a single debate performance.

