Sultan Nazrin Launches Amanahraya-Kenedix' Initiative To Support The Conservation Of Harimau Malaya

L-R: YM Tunku Rozita; Tan Sri Idrus B.Harun, DYMM Seri Paduka Sultan Perak Darul Ridzuan, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah; Ahmad Feizal Sulaiman Khan & Datuk Mohd Rodzif Mohd Yunus

Sultan Nazrin launches Malaysia's biggest Harimau Malaya canvas painting at a CSR programme by AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn Bhd.

- YM Tunku Rozita Tunku Abdul Malek, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DYMM Seri Paduka Sultan Perak Darul Ridzuan, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today launched Malaysia's biggest Harimau Malaya canvas painting in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme by AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn Bhd (AmanahRaya-Kenedix), a subsidiary of Amanah Raya Berhad .

Also present were AmanahRaya Chairman, Tan Sri Idrus Bin Harun, AmanahRaya Group Managing Director Encik Ahmad Feizal Sulaiman Khan, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix, YM Tunku Rozita Tunku Abdul Malek as well as Members of the Board of Directors of AmanahRaya Group.

Tan Sri Idrus Harun in his speech, said that AmanahRaya-Kenedix had taken the initiative to hold the“Harimau Malaya Conservation” campaign to increase public awareness on the conservation of our Harimau Malaya or Panthera Tigris Jacksoni species in collaboration with the Persatuan Pelindung Harimau Malaya (RIMAU) held at Vista Tower, The Intermark, Kuala Lumpur.

He added that according to the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan), in Malaysia, the population of wild Malayan tigers has decreased from around 1,000 in the 1970s to fewer than 150 today due to various threats such as illegal hunting. Additionally, the initiative is also established in line with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices that need to be adopted by every corporate company, including among the employees of the AmanahRaya Group.

YM Tunku Rozita, in her speech said that the painting, which is made up of 16 canvasses measuring a total of 23 square meters, is part of AmanahRaya-Kenedix' and RIMAU's proactive initiatives on the conservation of our Harimau Malaya which is also an important indicator of the biodiversity and sustainability of this species in our country's forests.

She added that starting today, an exhibition of artwork related to the Malayan tiger is being held, with the pieces available for sale to the public. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these artworks will be donated to the Malayan Tiger Conservation Campaign Fund (RIMAU).

The painting, which was created by Malaysia's famous mural artist, Puan Lina Ali, was completed with the help of management and staff of AmanahRaya Group in a CSR-Harimau Malaya painting project held from 30 to 31 May 2024.

