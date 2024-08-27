President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Moldova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Madame President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and offer my best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Moldova on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – Independence Day.

The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect, is gratifying. Our interstate relations, built on a solid foundation, and fruitful cooperation in various fields serve the interests of our countries and peoples.

Today, there are good opportunities for the development of cooperation between our countries and for enriching it with new content. I believe that by utilizing these opportunities, we will continue to successfully make joint efforts to develop and expand the traditional bonds of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Moldova, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of Moldova – lasting well-being and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"