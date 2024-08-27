Israeli military declares potential kidnapping incident in northern occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) Late Monday, the Israeli reported a potential kidnapping incident in the northern occupied West Bank, specifically in the Samaria area. The army's statement revealed that extensive measures were taken, including the deployment of a large number of forces, road closures, and thorough searches in response to the report.



According to a Hebrew daily, emergency reports indicated that a vehicle at the Tapuah Junction near the Za'atar military checkpoint was observed with a girl inside who was reportedly screaming for help. In response, the Israeli army fired at the suspected vehicle and detained the occupants, although further details have not been provided.



Another newspaper noted that Israeli security agencies had not yet confirmed the kidnapping, apart from the reports received via the emergency hotline. Despite this, Israeli forces and intelligence officers have been actively engaged in the area, taking the incident seriously and implementing road closures.



This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the West Bank, marked by increased military operations and attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian communities. On Monday evening, four Palestinians were injured in attacks by settlers in the village of Wadi Rahal, Bethlehem, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank has reached 651, following recent Israeli strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. Additionally, around 5,400 individuals have been injured since the expansion of Israeli military operations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which coincides with the ongoing conflict in Gaza that began on October 7 of the previous year.

