Iranian Oil Minister appoints Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar as new head of NIORDC

(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Mohsen Paknejad has appointed Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar as the new head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), according to a report by Shana. Paknejad's decree outlines several key tasks and objectives for Azimifar, emphasizing the need to address various challenges facing the oil sector.



Azimifar is expected to focus on several critical areas, including the realization of the 7th National Development Plan in relation to NIORDC's responsibilities. He is tasked with ensuring that the country's needs for sustainable fuel are met and advancing oil refining projects, particularly those aimed at enhancing the quality and quantity of oil products. Another priority is the development of the value chain through the establishment of new petro-refineries.



Additionally, Azimifar is to oversee the optimization and diversification of Iran's fuel basket and the improvement of fuel distribution infrastructure. Strengthening energy trade and diplomacy, leveraging trans-refineries, and promoting the country's smart fuel system are also key objectives. The new head is also charged with supporting domestic manufacturing, digital transformation, and the development of new technologies, while combating oil-products smuggling and fostering expertise and managerial skills within the sector.



Azimifar succeeds Jalil Salari, who served as the head of NIORDC during the 13th administration. Paknejad's directive underscores a broad agenda aimed at enhancing Iran's oil sector efficiency and addressing both domestic and international challenges.

