Police Procedural OTT Series ‘Kohrra’ Set For Return With Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The fan-favourite procedural streaming series 'Kohrra' is set to return with its second season. The crime thriller series is a whodunnit set in Punjab and delves into the complexities of society.

The makers of the show made the official announcement about the show's return, on Tuesday.

This season will also see the entry of a new cast member, Mona Singh, who has been part of shows like 'Kaala Paani'.

The co-creator and showrunner, Sudip Sharma shared:“'Kohrra' has been more than just a show for us, it's a piece of our hearts. We've poured everything we have into this story, and seeing the love it has received is incredibly moving. It's inspired us to come back with something even more powerful. We're committed to telling stories that feel real, that reflect the lives of real people with rawness and authenticity, and that's exactly what you'll see in the new season on Netflix.”

Actor Barun Sobti, who was appreciated for his nuanced portrayal of Garundi, a young police officer focused on doing the best he can on a murky murder investigation, will also be seen reprising his role in the series.

Season one of the show was lauded for its unique blend of crime, emotion and touching upon the human psyche with exceptional performances taking the story many notches higher.

The first season of the show also starred Harleen Sethi, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley and Manish Chaudhary in lead roles. It followed the case of a man who was found dead two days prior to his wedding. How the police officers crack the case while battling their demons forms the crux of the series.

The second season of the show will be directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sudip Sharma along with Faisal Rahman.

Produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions, 'Kohrra 2' will soon drop on Netflix.