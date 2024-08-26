Top Events Of The Day: Premier Energies IPO, Student Protests In WB, J&K Election Nominations Deadline, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From the launch of SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission to high-stakes talks between the US and China, the day is packed with key news developments. Closer home, India is grappling with domestic issues such as student protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal and more.

Premier Energies IPO

The Premier Energies is scheduled to be open for subscription from Tuesday, August 27, through Thursday, August 29.

The IPO includes a fresh issuance of 2.87 crore shares, amounting to ₹1,291.40 crore, along with an offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares, valued at ₹1,539.00 crore. In total, the IPO is expected to raise ₹2,830.40 crore.

The price band for the shares is set between ₹427 and ₹450, with a face value of ₹1 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots, with the minimum lot size being 33 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,850 for retail investors.

High-stakes diplomatic talks: Jake Sullivan to visit China

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will begin a two-day visit to Beijing today, where he will engage in crucial discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks, expected to cover topics including Taiwan, bilateral military relations, and the ongoing US fentanyl crisis, are set against the backdrop of rising tensions over China 's support for Russia and disputes in the South China Sea.

In West Bengal, a student group has announced plans for a 'Nabanna Abhiyan' (march to the Secretariat) today, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the tragic RG Kar case. The march, called by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, is gaining traction across the state, with calls for widespread participation from political figures.

India-Brazil 9th Joint Commission meeting

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi today. The discussions are expected to focus on advancing G20 outcomes and strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Supreme Court hearings on key cases

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear several significant cases today. These include the West Bengal government's appeal against a High Court ruling on the OBC quota and bail pleas linked to the Delhi excise policy scam involving BRS leader K. Kavitha and former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing talks continue

In Maharashtra, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will hold further discussions today on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections. The alliance aims to finalise seat allocations for Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, following substantial progress in talks over Mumbai's 36 seats.

Deadline for J&K election nominations

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir ends today. The three-phase election, scheduled to begin on September 18, will be the first in the Union Territory in a decade. Candidates have until August 30 to withdraw their nominations.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody ends

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody, extended by a court last week, concludes today. He is expected to appear in court in connection with a corruption case tied to the alleged excise policy scam.