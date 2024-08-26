TESCO Launches Nighthawk Directconnecttm: Secure LTE, Solving AMI Integration, And Interoperability Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRISTOL, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company, a leader in innovative metering solutions, is proud to introduce the Nighthawk DirectConnectTM, a game-changing product designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by utility companies today. As utilities continue to modernize and expand their infrastructure, Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

sets a new standard for reliability, security, and interoperability in metering technology.

Nighthawk DirectConnectTM by TESCO delivers seamless, secure LTE connectivity for effortless AMI integration. Designed to address interoperability challenges and modernize metering infrastructure, this plug-and-play solution ensures reliable data transmission across major networks. Ideal for utility companies seeking to upgrade their systems with minimal disruption. #UtilitySolutions #SmartMetering #Innovation

Continue Reading

Utility companies are increasingly challenged by a lack of interoperability across systems, particularly with older meters that are incompatible with newer technologies like the Itron MV-90. Additionally, as cellular carriers phase out support for older networks, utilities are left vulnerable without technical support, leading to potential security risks such as data leaks and breaches. These issues are further compounded by AMI voids, where inconsistent data from dropped connections can result in inaccurate meter readings and system inefficiencies. TESCO understands these challenges and remains committed to providing reliable, secure solutions that ensure seamless connectivity, as long as the signal is available.

Innovating the Future: Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

In response to these challenges, TESCO introduces Nighthawk DirectConnectTM, a revolutionary product designed to deliver current interoperability and seamless integration with Itron® MV-90* and Aclara® MeterMate** and other systems. Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

can be configured for use on virtually any system, ensuring that utilities can maintain consistent, accurate data across their networks without the need for extensive upgrades or additional software.

Easy to Set Up, Strong and Secure Connection

Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

simplifies the setup process with a true plug-and-play design. Simply plug it in, and it works seamlessly with your existing systems-no extra software needed. With its reliable LTE bi-directional delivery technology and advanced data encryption, Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

ensures that your data is transmitted securely and efficiently, minimizing the risk of data breaches, and ensuring the integrity of your metering information.

Cost-Effective Upgrade for Modern Utilities

Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

also offers a cost-effective solution for utilities looking to upgrade their systems. It works with major networks like Verizon and AT&T, making it a smart choice for updating your infrastructure without incurring the excessive costs typically associated with system upgrades. By leveraging existing network contracts, utilities can avoid additional fees, ensuring that Nighthawk DirectConnectTM

is not only a technologically superior solution but also a financially sound investment.

For more information about Nighthawk DirectConnectTM, please visit .

About TESCO® - The Eastern Specialty Company

TESCO® has been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!

Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCO® name means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today's competitive and changing market.

Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCO® the preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO®'s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

*

Itron MV-90TM is a trademark of Itron, Inc.,

**

Aclara MeterMateTM is a trademark of Aclara Technologies LLC.

SOURCE TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company