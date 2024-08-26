Third Harmonic Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the following upcoming conferences:



22nd Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases through the development of novel, highly selective, small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic Bio's lead product candidate, THB335, is a titratable, oral, small molecule inhibitor that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: .



Investor and Media Contact:

Lori Murray

...