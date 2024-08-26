Author Allstars Conference Returns To Atlanta, GA, December 6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating 50 Authors Nationwide with Special Presidential Lifetime Awards and Author Allstars Day.

- Taurea Vision AvantATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Author Allstars Conference is coming back to Atlanta, GA, on December 6, 2024, to celebrate 50 exceptional authors from across the United States. Representing a wide array of genres, these authors will be honored in the third annual event that recognizes literary excellence and impact.This year's conference features the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Awards, which will be presented to the top 20 authors selected through public voting starting in September 2024. Each of these top authors will receive a customized plaque, a feature on the Author Allstars website, and a digital copy of their recognition to share and showcase their achievements.The conference will shine a spotlight on remarkable authors such as Teri Lee Thompson, Dr. Ronda Stinson Boyd, Josias Jean-Pierre, Derrick Murphy, Bertha D. Winston, Brittnee Wilder, Lena Payton Webb, DeShonda Jennings, Raquel Clement, Inarbi Nicole, Tonyael Miller, Keri Clarke Pearson, Dr. Veirdre Jackson, Sharon Baker-Boykin, Karen Larkin, Rechard Larkin, Destinee Brown, LaVerne Batie, Sharon Hudgins, and Daria Rosen. These authors have made significant contributions to literature and their communities, and their achievements will be celebrated at the event.In addition, December 15th has been officially recognized as Author Allstars Day. To mark this occasion, a special virtual event will be held, promoting the featured authors and celebrating their contributions to literature.“We're thrilled to bring together such an extraordinary group of authors and celebrate their contributions to the literary world,” says Taurea Vision Avant, the visionary behind the conference.“This year's event is going to be bigger and better, with more opportunities for authors to shine.”For authors eager to be part of this prestigious event and be featured in the Author Allstars Magazine, applications are still being accepted. Interested authors can apply by visiting .Quotes from Selected Authors:Sharon Baker-Boykin: "My varied background in law has prepared me to be a Legal Life Coach, empowering others through my business, Power of 1 Decision, LLC."Rechard A. Larkin: "I am committed to helping pastors, educators, and community leaders write the right book and become the best version of themselves."Karen Larkin: "Through Karenna's Design Studio, I create peaceful and tranquil spaces that not only promote creativity but also serve as a pathway to healing."Teri Lee Thompson: "As the driving force behind ZELLA PUBLISHING, LLC, I aim to empower young readers and champion underrepresented voices through literature."Derrick Murphy: "As a former athlete turned content creator and author, I'm showing that life is more than sports."DeShonda Jennings: "As the 'Accountability Catalyst,' I inspire clients to take action toward their business dreams without excuses."Brittnee Wilder: "People can live the life of their wildest dreams, but they have to be willing to do their work first!"Lena Payton Webb: "I'm passionate about helping authors, coaches, and consultants generate additional income through custom coloring books, journals, and self-help books."Josias Jean-Pierre: "I'm dedicated to helping people shift their mindset from victim to victor, impacting lives worldwide."Evangelist Bertha D. Winston: "My journey is about empowering others to build passive income streams and retire debt-free."Dr. Ronda Stinson Boyd: "My mission is to empower high-achieving women to create, maintain, and pass on generational wealth."Event Details:Date: December 6, 2024Location: Atlanta, GAHighlights: Featuring 50 authors, special Presidential Lifetime Awards, Author Allstars Day, and more.For more information about the event, voting, or how to become a featured author in the magazine, please visit or contact ....About Author Allstars Conference: The Author Allstars Conference is an annual event celebrating authors from various genres. With a focus on recognition and impact, the conference brings together writers, readers, and industry professionals for a day of inspiration and celebration.Press Contact:Taurea Vision AvantFounder/CEO...This press release now includes the names of all the selected authors. Let me know if there's anything else you'd like to tweak!

