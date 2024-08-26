The Lundquist Institute Announces Updates To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TLI Welcomes a New Incoming Board Member and Thanks Two Outgoing Members

Torrance, California, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (TLI) announced updates to its Board of Directors today. TLI welcomes one new distinguished member and thanks the two outgoing members for their invaluable contributions.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted that Dr. Bill Dorfman, a global leader in cosmetic dentistry, has joined the TLI Board. Dr. Dorfman's extensive expertise and commitment to philanthropy make him an invaluable addition to our leadership,” said Mitchel Sayare, PhD, TLI Board Chair.“Please join me in welcoming Dr. Dorfman and honoring the contributions of our colleagues."

Bill Dorfman, DDS, has provided free dental restoration to Los Angeles' Battered Women's Shelter graduates and co-founded a motivational program for young leaders, Leadership Excellence Accelerating Potential Foundation (LEAP), while supporting global causes like Tomorrow's Trust for children affected by HIV and AIDS. He is also an accomplished author, entrepreneur, and inventor, contributing significant innovations to dentistry. He has been featured on ABC's“Extreme Makeover,” CBS's“The Doctors,” ABC's“Oprah” and CNN's“Larry King Live” and has written books such as the New York Times bestseller Billion Dollar Smile. Dr. Dorfman has dedicated himself to public dental education and community service throughout his career.

The Institute also takes this opportunity to extend its heartfelt thanks to Sam Glick and Paul Kuc for their years of dedicated service on the Board and congratulate them on their new roles. Paul will be the Global CFO for Hendrix Genetics, and Sam will be the Executive Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Business Development at Kaiser Permanente. Their service on the Board has been instrumental in shaping the Institute's path and success. The Institute is deeply grateful for their leadership, wisdom, and unwavering support.

Attachment

Bill Dorfman, DDS

CONTACT: Max Benavidez The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation 310-200-2682 ...