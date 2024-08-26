Melnick’S Bold Move: Family Takes Charge In Ownership Shake-Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's dynamic sector, Melnick (MELK3) has reshaped its ownership structure.



Melnick Participações dissolved and transferred its 20.4% share in the compan to the Melnick family. The family announced the new structure publicly on August 26, 2024.



This redistribution involves 42,161,485 ordinary shares divided among four family members, totaling 55,743,414 shares under their control.



Here's how the shares are allocated:







Leandro Melnick: Now controls 18.4%.



Juliano Melnick: Holds 4.54%.



Milton Melnick: Owns 2.08%.

Felipe Melnick: Possesses 2.01%.



On the same day, Melnick ended its shareholders' agreement with Even, a significant force in the real estate market.Initiated in 2020, the agreement dissolved after Melnick sold more shares, reducing its stake below the 14.5% threshold.This decision frees both companies from their previous commitments, opening new strategic possibilities.Melnick's ownership changes could steer new strategic and investment directions, potentially altering the competitive landscape.With the family increasing their control, Melnick might pursue innovative projects and form new alliances, influencing market dynamics.New Horizons for InvestorsThese developments signal a pivotal phase for Melnick and open new investment avenues.Investors now have the opportunity to engage with Melnick's potential expansion and innovation.This restructuring not only emphasizes internal consolidation but also forecasts significant market influence.As the Melnick family assumes greater roles, their strategic decisions are likely to impact Brazil's vibrant real estate market extensively.The industry and investors are watching closely, anticipating how these shifts will shape Melnick's future actions and the sector's overall trajectory.