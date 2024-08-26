DP World In Brazil Receives Gold Seal For Greenhouse Gas Management

(MENAFN- 3BL) SANTOS, Brazil, August 26, 2024 /3BL/- DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, has been granted with the Seal standard for publishing a comprehensive greenhouse (GHG) emissions inventory verified by external audit. This achievement happened after the company's participation on the 2024 Cycle of the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program.

Alcino Therezo, Human Resources and Sustainability Director at DP World in Brazil , said:“The inventory is the principal document in the country for quantifying a company's greenhouse gas emissions. We are extremely proud to receive this recognition. Our operations are based on our commitment to addressing climate change, our sustainability efforts, and sector engagement,” says

Managed by the Center for Sustainability Studies at Fundação Getulio Vargas, the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program adapts the GHG Protocol methodology to the Brazilian context and develops tools for calculating corporate GHG emissions. The results of the 2024 Cycle were announced on August 21, 2024 at EAESP FGV in São Paulo.

The company has also been leading decarbonization initiatives among Brazil's port terminals. For instance, it has invested approximately BRL 80 million in the electrification of RTGs (Rubber-Tired Gantry cranes) as part of its global strategy to neutralize 100% of carbon emissions by 2050. At the terminal, eight electrical centers have been installed in the back area to supply power to the 22 RTGs that have undergone electrification. Each electrical center can power four blocks of the container yard, with a rolling line of up to 300 meters.

Another significant initiative is the Zero Landfill project , which made DP World Brazil the first port terminal in Brazil to eliminate all waste sent to landfills in 2022.

