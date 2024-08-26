Florida Blue Foundation Awards $2.4 Million In Grant Funding To Seven Organizations To Support Mental Well-Being Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest announcement brings the total in mental well-being support to $18.9 million over the last five years

Florida Blue Foundation , the philanthropic affiliate of the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, is pleased to announce $2.4 million in funding to seven nonprofit organizations across the state to help increase access to mental well-being services and support.

The grants will assist nonprofits with programs aimed at:

The latest announcement brings the total investment in mental well-being support to $18.9 million over the last five years

Addressing youth mental health challenges; and/or Increasing the pipeline of mental health professionals

The big picture: The alarming rise in mental health disorders in recent years underscores the need to expand

access to mental health resources and support, which can have a transformative impact on overall health and well-being.

"At Florida Blue, we believe there is no health without mental health, and we're supporting solutions that help individuals and families thrive," said Pat Geraghty, President and CEO of Florida Blue. "These grants will help address critical gaps in mental health services, particularly for youth and communities that are under resourced. We're proud to partner with these outstanding organizations to make a meaningful difference."

Geraghty made the announcement in Central Florida at Special Hearts Farm, one of the seven nonprofits receiving a grant from the Florida Blue Foundation.

"We're thrilled to support these seven organizations that are dedicated to improving mental well-being in Florida," said Susan Towler, Executive Director of the Florida Blue Foundation. "By providing funding for proven programs and approaches, we ensure more individuals and families have the tools they need to prioritize their mental health."

The nonprofit organizations selected for 2024 grants serve primarily underserved, underinsured, and low-income individuals from rural communities.

The seven organizations receiving grants include:



Special Hearts Farm ( Winter Garden ) – The purpose of this grant is to improve the mental health and quality of life of individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities. The Adult Day Training program utilizes agriculture-based learning to help participants develop personal goals related to mental health, social skills, and self-actualization.



Easterseals Northeast Central Florida (Daytona Beach) – This grant will support the expansion of the #MIP (Me, In Progress) wellness program, which was designed to enhance the well-being of teens from low-income families, grappling with behavioral disorders. Through programs, events, and mental health and behavioral services, students gain skills and confidence to confront challenges and realize their full potential during their high school years and beyond.



North Central Florida Health Planning Council (Gainesville) – Power Up is an innovative program that supports 260 students aged 12-18 in Lake City through recreational initiatives and Teen Mental Health First Aid training, teaching them to identify and respond to mental health and substance use challenges affecting their peers.



Florida State Alliance of YMCAs Foundation Inc. (St. Petersburg) – This program is aimed at improving mental health among Spanish-speaking children in Florida and Puerto Rico through a culturally-sensitive curriculum, 'The Heroic Journey'. Partnering with Pop Culture Hero Coalition, the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs will translate and implement the program, benefiting 1,600 children in 20 YMCAs across Florida and Puerto Rico.



Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa, Inc. (Tampa Bay) – The purpose of this grant is to expand the Life Class program to include a Youth Wellness Program, offering counseling sessions for 77 students, and employing a full-time Success Coach to provide wrap-around services and lead parent meetings, empowering students and their families to thrive.



Lakeview Center Inc. (Pensacola) – This grant will create avenues for counseling, social work, and nursing students to intern in a behavioral health setting by employing an intern coordinator who will act as a liaison between students, colleges, and Lakeview Center. The program will lead to 110 more qualified and/or licensed professionals in the behavioral health setting.

Children's Bereavement Center (Miami) – This

grant will enable the Children's Bereavement Center to train mental health professionals on providing support to grieving children and families. The Center aims to scale its successful program, having trained 600 professionals, to reach at least 1,000 more across the state.

By the numbers: The $2.4 million investment is part of an ongoing commitment

by the Florida Blue Foundation to address mental well-being across the state.

Over the past five years, Florida Blue Foundation has awarded 58 grants totaling $18.9 million to nonprofit organizations addressing mental health needs in Florida.

About Florida Blue Foundation

Florida Blue Foundation enables healthy communities by making grants, building coalitions and embracing solutions that create a meaningful impact in our communities. More than 8 million Floridians have received services as a result of our community investments since our founding in 2001. Florida Blue Foundation is committed to improve health equity by impacting food security, advancing mental well-being, growing healthy communities, and addressing health disparities. Florida Blue Foundation is a trade name of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Foundation, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit

