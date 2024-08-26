Black Baywatch Cop Goes Psycho In New Thriller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Baywatch's Gregory Alan Williams chills audiences in "Reunion," an award-winning, gripping psychological thriller now streaming on AppleTV and Prime.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emmy® Award-winning Gregory Alan Williams captivates audiences in the heart-pounding psychological thriller,“Reunion”. Williams, widely recognized for his role as beach cop Garner Ellerbee on the iconic series“Baywatch,” steps into a dark and enigmatic character that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. As anticipation builds for the upcoming Matthew Felker/ ABC News Studio produced docuseries,“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” (premiering Aug 28th on Hulu), fans can witness a strikingly different side of Williams in this intense new feature film.Written, produced, and directed by Williams, the multi-award-winning film“Reunion” is now available for streaming on AppleTV and Amazon Prime at .“Reunion” features an exceptional cast, including Xamon Glasper (Being Mary Jane, Queen Rising) and T. Denise Johnson (Platinum, 5th Ward), with Williams portraying a fast-talking, scripture-touting father whose sinister actions threaten his family's very existence. The film follows Vanessa James, a newlywed who encounters a charming yet mysterious older stranger. As she delves deeper, she uncovers a chilling secret from her husband's past and confronts a malevolence beyond her darkest fears.Williams' on-going 30-year career spans over 180 movies and television shows, including celebrated roles in“The Sopranos,”“The West Wing,”“Remember the Titans,” and“Chicago Med.” Currently, Williams co-stars in the HBO comedy“The Righteous Gemstones” alongside Danny McBride and John Goodman, and co-stars as Robert“Mac” McCready on the OWN/Netflix series“Greenleaf” with Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, and Oprah Winfrey. His extensive body of work has earned him two Regional Emmy® Awards.Reunion was screened at the prestigious Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in 2023. The movie has since received Best Narrative Feature at the DC Black Film Festival, Best Director & Best Drama at the Detroit Black Film Festival, Best Feature Film at the Urban Film Festival (Miami), and Best Film (Foreign) at the Nollywood International Film & Awards (Nigeria). Most recently,“Reunion” has been selected to screen at the 2024 International Black Film Festival in Nashville, TN in Sept 2024.Produced by Last Dance Creatives ,“Reunion” adds to Williams' impressive directorial filmography, which includes the feature films“Birdie” (Pure Flix),“My Perfect Wedding” (BET Her), and“Christmas Holidate” (ALLBLK), and The Cowboy Way Channel Series“Blue Ridge.”Currently, Williams is slated to produce and direct two additional films, the family comedy“Paw Paw and Dayja” and another edge-of-your-seat thriller,“CRAZIE”. Stay updated on Gregory Alan Williams' upcoming projects by following him on Instagram . Learn more about“Reunion” and explore the film's universe at reunion.

