Directrx Named To Top 100 Best Places To Work In Southeast Michigan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic needs, was named as one of Crain's 2024 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan.

"For the second year in a row, we are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work,” said Marina Lekocaj, Assistant Director of Employee Engagement for DirectRx.“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to a dynamic and inclusive work environment where every team member feels valued and inspired. We continue to focus on employee engagement, teamwork, and a vibrant company culture that encourages strong relationships, nurtures growth, and supports individual development. This accolade is a testament to the dedication of our remarkable team and the positive, collaborative spirit that defines our workplace."

Crain's Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan identifies, recognizes and honors the top companies to work for in Southeast Michigan. These top companies were recognized during an event hosted on August 22nd at the Roostertail in Detroit which included a keynote presentation and several panel discussions on key themes and topics around employee engagement.

"This recognition underscores our deep commitment to our people and the supportive culture we strive to cultivate,” said Marko Berishaj, CEO of DirectRx.“Our goal is to ensure that every team member feels valued and empowered, knowing that their well-being is a top priority. When our employees feel supported, they are better equipped to provide exceptional care for our patients. This continued acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the positive, nurturing environment we've built together."

For more information about careers at DirectRx, visit the careers tab of their website.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company continues to invest in technology and people to provide unparalleled service to patients and doctors in all 50 states.

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx (248) 273-0489