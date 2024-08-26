Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine kill 8, injure over 40

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported that overnight Russian across four border regions resulted in at least eight fatalities and over 40 injuries. The regions affected include Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated on Telegram that the missile were launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Rostov regions. He added that most of the missiles failed to reach their intended targets and that eight out of nine Russian drones were intercepted over the Mykolaiv region.



Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim reported significant damage in his region, with 15 residential and commercial buildings affected by debris from the intercepted drones. In Donetsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin initially reported seven deaths and 15 injuries across three districts. The casualties included four journalists, working for Reuters, who were injured when a missile struck their hotel in Kramatorsk. The governor also mentioned that a British journalist might still be trapped under the rubble, with search and rescue operations ongoing.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Heorhii Tykhyi, called on the international community to condemn the attacks, while the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced an investigation into the incident. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported one death and 16 injuries from a missile strike in the Sumy region. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov stated that 13 people were injured in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv cities due to the airstrikes.

