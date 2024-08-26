CDB Supporting Comprehensive Climate Resilience Planning And Infrastructure For Kingston Harbour

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – More than 600,000 persons in Kingston, St Andrew and Royal, Jamaica, are set to benefit from a major initiative aimed at enhancing climate resilience and infrastructure along the Kingston Harbour Walk (KHW). Kingston Harbour, the seventh-largest natural harbour in the world, is crucial to Jamaica's and environment. Its protection is vital due to the increasing threats posed by climate change. The Kingston Harbour Walk Project focuses on safeguarding this essential asset, which supports both the local economy and the natural ecosystem.

To facilitate this important work, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has provided a USD 1.4 million grant to the Government of Jamaica (GOJ). Financed through CDB'S Special Development Fund , the Government of Italy's Programme to Support Sustainable Development Projects in CARICOM countries and the European Union's Caribbean Action for Resilience Enhancement (CARE) Programme , this initiative will assist with the provision of a range of services leading to the long-term development of the Kingston Harbour Walk and environs.

“Our support for the KHW project reflects CDB's ongoing commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development throughout our region. Through this grant, we are providing Jamaica with the tools to address critical environmental challenges and lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future,” says Therese Turner-Jones, acting vice president of operations at CDB.

In line with this commitment, the KHW project will provide recommendations and designs that cover both structural and non-structural solutions.“With this approach, this project aligns with the GOJ's Vision 2030 and the SDGs by providing recommendations and designs that are climate-resilient, socially inclusive, technically sound, economically feasible and energy-efficient.” says L. O'Reilly Lewis, acting director of projects at CDB.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC), a key player in the sustainable development of urban areas across Jamaica, will implement this project, continuing the groundwork laid by the Palisadoes Shoreline Rehabilitation and Protection Project and the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project . Future phases will focus on further protecting and enhancing mangroves and other natural systems.

The post CDB supporting comprehensive climate resilience planning and infrastructure for Kingston Harbour appeared first on Caribbean News Global .