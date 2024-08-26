World Food Program reports extensive damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni port

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) released a report detailing the extensive damage caused by Israeli on Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port on July 20. According to the report, approximately 800,000 liters of fuel belonging to the WFP were destroyed in the attacks. The fuel was intended for the organization’s on-demand services, highlighting a significant blow to their operations in the region. The report underscores the severe humanitarian impact of the airstrikes, which devastated critical resources meant to support humanitarian efforts in Yemen.



The airstrikes targeted Al-Hudaydah Port, which is controlled by the Houthi group, resulting in significant casualties and material damage. The estimated cost of the losses has been placed at around USD20 million. This incident follows a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv the previous day, which was reportedly in retaliation for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The drone attack led to the death of one Israeli and injured nine others, further escalating tensions between the involved parties.



In the immediate aftermath of the airstrikes, Yemeni officials reported that at least six people had been killed and dozens more injured. The destruction at the port was extensive, and the recovery operations revealed additional casualties. The bodies of nine workers were recovered from the port and its associated fuel depots, adding to the overall human toll of the attack. This underscores the devastating effects of the conflict on both the humanitarian efforts and the local population.



The destruction of WFP’s fuel reserves not only hampers the organization’s ability to deliver critical aid but also exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. The attacks have further strained the region’s capacity to manage and distribute essential resources amidst ongoing conflict and instability.

