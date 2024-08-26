German football coach Christoph Daum dies at age of 70

(MENAFN) German coach Christoph Daum has passed away at the age of 70 due to lung cancer, as confirmed by the German Football League (DFL) on Sunday. Daum's death marks a significant loss to the football community, with the DFL expressing its condolences in a statement. The league noted that Daum, a former Bundesliga-winning coach, succumbed to long-term cancer, leaving behind a rich legacy in the world of football.



Christoph Daum's distinguished career included a notable achievement in 1992 when he led Stuttgart to win the title. His success continued in Austria, where he guided Austria Wien to the Austrian League title in 2003. His influence extended to Turkey, where he served as head coach of Istanbul's Fenerbahce from 2003 to 2006. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in securing two consecutive Turkish league titles for the team in 2004 and 2005. Additionally, Daum made his mark with Istanbul's Besiktas by winning the Turkish league championship in 1995.



Daum's battle with cancer began in 2022, a struggle that he faced with resilience. The news of his passing has prompted a wave of tributes and condolences from various football entities. The Turkish Football Federation, as well as prominent Turkish clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas, have all expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the late coach through their official X (formerly Twitter) accounts.



Christoph Daum's contributions to football were significant and far-reaching, impacting multiple leagues and teams across Europe. His passing is a poignant moment for the football community, which will remember him for his achievements and the legacy he leaves behind.

