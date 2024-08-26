New WCM-Q medical students don white coats for first time

(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – August 26, 2024: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) new cohort of first-year medical students donned the traditional white coats and stethoscopes of their chosen profession for the first time in a ceremony marking the start of the medical curriculum.



This year's intake of medical students numbers 54 and comprises 17 Qatari nationals. The White Coat Ceremony marked the culmination of a three-day orientation program, during which the students met with faculty and peers, learned about the four-year medical curriculum, and were fitted for their scrubs.



The White Coat Ceremony is a traditional rite of passage for students as they make the transition from pre-medical studies to the medical curriculum. The event featured a keynote speech by WCM-Q Class of 2014 alumnus Dr. Abdulwahed Zainel, now an attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at Sidra Medicine. The stethoscopes were presented to the students by Dr. Amal Khidir, associate professor of pediatrics; Dr. Ali Sultan, assistant dean for foundational sciences; and Dr. Shireen Suliman, director of medical education at Hamad Medical Corporation. The white coats were presented by Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, who also led the recitation of the Hippocratic Oath. The next time the students will recite the oath will be at their graduation ceremony.



WCM-Q also welcomed 55 new students to its pre-medical curriculum, of whom 20 are Qatari nationals. WCM-Q also inducted 19 high school graduates to its one-year Foundation Program, of whom 17 are Qatari nationals.



In his keynote speech, Dr. Zainel said: “It was an incredible honor to welcome the next generation of medical professionals and a privilege to share my journey and insights with these bright, aspiring doctors as they embark on their medical careers. Witnessing their excitement and dedication reminded me of the importance of compassion, resilience, and continuous learning in our field. Congratulations to all the new students—wear your white coats with pride and always strive to make a positive impact on the lives you touch.”



The pre-medical and foundation students had a separate orientation program, which included a tour of WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art campus followed by sessions on time management, academic expectations and integrity, student health and wellness, plus a reading project and opportunities to get to know the faculty and fellow students. There was also a completion ceremony for returning Foundation Program students entering the pre-medical curriculum.



Combined, the two-year pre-medical curriculum and four-year medical curriculum form the WCM-Q integrated Six-Year Medical Program, successful completion of which leads to the Cornell University MD degree.



Student Noor Al-Naimi said: “I am very excited to start my studies in the Four-Year Medical Program at WCM-Q, a prestigious institution in my homeland, Qatar. I am also happy because I am getting closer to achieving my dream and will have the opportunity to study medical sciences in a leading educational environment. This all with the aim to serve my country in this field and join the most esteemed profession. I ask Allah for success and prosperity for myself and all my colleagues.”



Student Yaqoub Aljaidah said: “Today marks a moment of pride and great responsibility. We are here to become part of the future of this beloved nation and its noble people. Qatar and its citizens deserve all the effort and dedication we can give, and our goal is to become the doctors of the future who will contribute to the advancement of the nation and the service of the community through progress in scientific research and medical innovation. I cannot forget the support and encouragement of my family, which has brought me to this moment. I ask God to guide us all on this journey.”



The Foundation Program provides intensive instruction in the basic sciences, English and mathematics to prepare students for the rigors of the Six-Year Medical Program. The orientation programs, coordinated by the Division of Student Affairs, are designed to help students become familiar with the curriculum, facilities, people and processes of WCM-Q so they can quickly begin learning the material they need to master to thrive at the college.



For the students beginning the two-year pre-medical curriculum, the orientation program concluded with the Ibn Sina pinning ceremony, named after one of the most influential scholars of the Islamic Golden Age. The Ibn Sina pins were presented by Dr. Marco Ameduri, senior associate dean for pre-medical education, and Dr. James Roach, associate dean for pre-medical education.



Dr. Sheikh said: “This truly momentous occasion marks the beginning of many important new chapters in the lives of our future WCM-Q physicians. Whether they are beginning the medical or pre-medical curriculum, or joining our Foundation Program, these students are dedicating themselves to the pursuit of excellence in medicine and setting out on journeys that will culminate in them assuming leadership roles in elite medical institutions in Qatar and all over the world."





MENAFN26082024007705016546ID1108601161