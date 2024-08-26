German Lithium-Sulfur Battery Pioneer theion Launches in the Gulf

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 26, 2024: German lithium-sulfur battery pioneer theion has opened a representative office in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) commercial hub of Dubai. From the UAE, theion will expand across the Gulf region, bringing its lithium-sulfur battery technology to markets committed to energy innovation.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, theion makes use of sulfur, a globally abundant industrial waste product and byproduct of the region’s oil industry. By using sulfur for its batteries, theion turns waste into value, avoiding the environmental and societal harms that come from the opaque supply chains typical of mining traditional materials like cobalt, manganese, and nickel.

At a price of just AED 1 rather than AED 100 per kilogram, sulfur is about 99 percent cheaper than conventional active battery materials, resulting in highly competitive cell-level prices. theion targets a three-times-higher energy density and is determined to disrupt the battery market. The company also aims to meet the fast-growing global demand for electric flying and other emerging use cases, pioneering new battery technology to support these innovations. theion’s Dubai office – a crucial gateway to the Gulf region – will directly contribute to regional energy agendas, forging partnerships with industry, academia, and relevant authorities throughout the Gulf states.

Renewables have an essential role to play as the world works toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 – acting on findings from the first Global Stocktake conducted during COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, which the UAE hosted in late 2023. As renewables are more volatile, energy storage is especially important, making innovative battery technology such as theion’s key to powering the energy transition, which is a GCC priority.



Dr. Ulrich Ehmes, Chief Executive Officer at theion, said:

“Opening an office in the UAE is the logical next step in our expansion to the Gulf region. Not only is the energy transition a central focus of the Gulf states, but the business environment is excellent; regional economies continue to grow as well as talents and resources are being available. Here in the Gulf, we see a compelling vision for the future, the drive to make that vision a reality, and sulfur in abundance.”

Since participating in GITEX Global and speaking at the Bloomberg conference at COP28 in late 2023, the theion team has immersed itself in the Gulf’s energy industry – from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to the UAE. In view of regional opportunities, theion has sought out industry leaders, forging strategic partnerships, and set the stage for its expansion. Through the opening of its Dubai office the company is ideally positioned to further its longtime commitment to advancing sustainability.



Matthias Fengler, Chief Financial Officer at theion and Managing Director for theion Middle East, added:

“We are excited to extend our global footprint by opening an office in Dubai, a hub for our engagement in the Gulf region. Our highly innovative sulfur-based battery technology is a perfect fit for the region, since sulfur is widely and readily available here. We are confident that we can significantly contribute to building a sustainable and innovative energy ecosystem supporting the energy transition in the Gulf region.”



Among the latest innovations of theion’s pioneering battery technology is a durable lightweight anode, which enables over 2,000 charging and discharging cycles and was validated by one of Germany’s leading research institutes. From its new strategic home in the UAE, theion will bring its knowhow to the Gulf. In collaboration with universities, the team will contribute to Research and Development, work with industry on streamlining sourcing, and align itself with leading corporates to scale cell production. By accelerating battery innovation from the Gulf region, theion will also foster talent growth and job creation and help make the energy transition a reality.





