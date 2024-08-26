AL NASSR EARN HISTORIC VICTORY IN AFC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DEBUT IN RIYADH

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 26 August 2024: Saudi Women’s Premier League champions Al Nassr earned a historic victory on their debut in the AFC Women’s Champions League on Sunday, with a dominant 3-0 victory over Myanmar’ Myawady Women FC in Riyadh.



On a monumental occasion, the Riyadh club became the first Saudi side to represent the Kingdom and win in Asia’s premier continental women’s club competition. The two-time Saudi league champions maintained control to emerge with a comfortable win through to a brace from 19-year-old striker, Clara Luvanga and forward Mubarkh Al Saiari, the first Saudi player to score in the AFC Women’s Champions League.



With a nervy opening 20 minutes seeing both teams working to find their feet on their debut in the competition, Al Nassr would break the deadlock through the youthful Luvanga in attack. The Tanzanian forward got the final touch to put the Riyadh club ahead on the night, before doubling her side’s advantage with a fine finish in a frantic first half.



After a slow start to the second half, a moment of brilliance from new signing Ruth Kipoyi saw Congolese winger break free and tee up teammate Al Saiari inside the box, with the Saudi forward slotting home to seal the home side’s first victory and top Group A in the Preliminary Stage.



Head Coach Sandro Mendes elected to give the captain’s armband to former Real Madrid Femenino defender Kathellen Sousa on her debut, and the Brazilian international ushered the backline to a commanding clean sheet in the club’s first match of the new season.

Kathellen Sousa said: “It’s a good start for us, it wasn’t a perfect game but it was a good win. We were a bit antsy at the start to be in this moment but we grew into the game and managed to get the two goals in the first half. We know what we have to work on to progress in this group.



“We’re still a new team, but from my first sessions it’s clear there’s talent here in the country. Players like myself, Clara (Luvanga) and Ruth (Kipoyi) are here to help them continue to grow the game. For me, every player wants to achieve history with big clubs. I came here to help this big club (to achieve history) and to grow myself, so we’re happy with the win.”



It was a historic evening on many fronts, with Al Nassr and Saudi Women’s National Team attacker Mubarkh Al Saiari becoming the first Saudi to score in the AFC Women’s Champions League. The forward’s second half strike sealed an incredible evening for women’s football in Saudi Arabia.



On becoming the first Saudi woman to score in the AFC Women’s Champions League, Mubarkh Al Saiari said: “I’m delighted and really grateful. I went straight to Ruth Kipoyi right after scoring and just thanked here for helping me achieve that milestone and to make history (in becoming the first Saudi woman to score in this competition).



“It means a lot to us to be here and I have to thank the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Al Nassr for the chance to compete on this stage. We’ve worked so hard to grow women’s football here and impossible is nothing in Saudi Arabia.”



In the early kick off, Abu Dhabi Country Club from the United Arab Emirates emerged victorious in their opening match. The Emirati side survived a late charge from Young Elephants FC of Laos to secure the 2-1 win, with goals from Eugenia Tetteh and Rekha Poudel on either side of half time sealing the victory.







MENAFN26082024007167009499ID1108601139