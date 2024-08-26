Borneo Announces First Ever Data Security And Governance Solution For Providing Real-Time Sensitive Data Risk Remediation For Confluent Kafka Streams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borneo Data Inc ., the leader in AI-Native data security, announced the availability of Borneo's integration with Confluent Kafka Stream Catalog. With this first ever integration of its kind, organizations leveraging the power of Kafka Streams for dynamic data processing and management can now observe and manage sensitive data in real-time and drastically improve compliance and data governance.

Achieving Governance at Scale with Borneo and Confluent Kafka

First Ever Data Security and Governance Solution for Sensitive Data Risk Remediation for Confluent Kafka Streams

Borneo is designed to help organizations achieve continuous compliance and data protection through accurate

and

actionable real-time data discovery of even data-in-motion. When integrated with Confluent Kafka, Borneo automates the process of scanning Kafka data streams for sensitive information and feeding the identified infotypes into the Confluent Kafka Stream Catalog. This integration provides a seamless way to ensure data governance at scale in real-time. In addition, only Borneo can then also offer an additional layer of protection automatically by encrypting sensitive from end-to-end. By being able to automate these actions Borneo:



Ensures that organizations are more strictly following industry regulations and best practices regarding data protection to better achieve compliance

Protects against access to sensitive data by Confluent employees, including SRE and Engineering Prevents exposing sensitive data through third-party tools we use, such as Amazon S3 and others

Key Benefits of Borneo-Confluent Kafka Integration

Enables continuous monitoring and tagging of sensitive data across Kafka streams.Reduces the need for manual tagging, minimizing errors and saving time.Ensures adherence to data privacy regulations with automated detection and tagging of sensitive data for standards such as HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, CCPA, DPDP, RBI, etc.Automatically safeguards sensitive data end-to-end throughout its entire lifecycle.Automatically integrates sensitive data findings into the Confluent Stream Catalog, enhancing data governance workflows.

"Processing of dynamic data by organizations is critical to their business and we are thrilled to offer the industry's first data security and privacy solution for the Kafka stream library offered by Confluent", said Prithvi Rai, CEO of Borneo Data, Inc. "Getting real-time observability into sensitive data when using stream libraries has been a challenge for organizations up until now. By working with Kafka Stream Catalog integrated with Borneo's Data Risk Remediation platform, we are the first solution to solve this challenge and even provide automated response in the form of automated end-to-end encryption of sensitive data to accelerate our customers efforts in ensuring data governance and meeting compliance objectives."

About Borneo Data, Inc.

Borneo Data, Inc. was started by data and security practitioners with extensive experience in the challenges associated with protecting some of the largest data footprints in the world that includes Yahoo!, Facebook and Uber. Borneo has built a Security and Remediation Platform for securing critical data and sensitive information across complex and distributed cloud and hybrid infrastructures. Built for practitioners by practitioners, Borneo goes beyond other solutions to not just identify risks but focus on actively eliminating exposure of critical and sensitive data based on the needs of data security, privacy and governance teams. To learn more about Borneo visit borneo

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion-designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit

.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

