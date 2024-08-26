Amir Receives Saudi Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the interview, HRH Prince Khaled conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prime Minister, to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and their best wishes to him, good health and happiness to the Qatari people, and for further progress and prosperity.

During the interview, the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and the prospects for developing them were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.