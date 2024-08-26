Europe reintroduces 100ml liquid restrictions on airline passengers

(MENAFN) Starting next September, airline traveling within Europe will face a reintroduced restriction on carrying liquids exceeding 100 milliliters in their carry-on bags. This temporary and preventive measure, announced by the European Commission, will affect travelers across the EU and the European Economic Area. The move follows the UK's decision to reinstate similar restrictions at its airports in June. The primary concern driving this policy change is whether the new CT or C3 scanners, recently installed at numerous airports across Europe, are capable of accurately detecting liquid vials. These scanners were initially introduced to facilitate the transport of larger bottles and drinks, making the screening process more convenient for passengers.



Despite the reintroduction of the liquid limit, the European Union's policy change will not impact the other significant advantage of the new scanners, which allows passengers to keep electronic devices such as laptops and tablets in their bags during screening. However, many airports continue to rely on older X-ray technology, which still enforces the 100ml liquid rule and requires separate scanning of certain electronics. Airports Council International Europe has criticized the rule change as a setback for travelers and a disappointment for airports that have invested heavily in the advanced scanners. The council warned that the reinstated restrictions would put considerable operational strain on airports, necessitating additional staffing and adjustments to screening procedures. It has called for the European Commission to specify the duration of the renewed restrictions to better prepare for the operational impact.



