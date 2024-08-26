Bunzl’S 2024 National Toilet Paper Donation Campaign Is On A Roll

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National distributor partners with industry-leading manufacturers and Food Banks Canada for National Toilet Paper Day









BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is proud to announce another BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative marking National Toilet Paper Day. Continuing its partnership with Food Banks Canada, the industry-leading national distributor will make a delivery of over 67,000 rolls of toilet tissue for food banks in communities across the country. This collaboration aims to highlight and address a critical need for personal hygiene products and other non-food essentials that many Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast struggle to afford.



“Toilet paper is a basic necessity that, sadly, for some families and individuals can be a challenge to obtain,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Bunzl Canada.“That's why it's so important to both draw attention to this critical need, and to help address it through our own donations and those of our vendor partners.” Bunzl donated REGARD® and DuraPlus® brand toilet tissue along with product donated by its industry-leading vendor partners, Cascades, Sunset, Kruger, Essity (Tork), and Kimberly-Clark Professional. The collective donation will be distributed by Food Banks Canada to local food banks across the country.

“We're proud to collaborate once again with Food Banks Canada and our generous vendor partners to support National Toilet Paper Day and help to ensure the supply of this essential product to families and individuals in need. It's a small but significant way we can support the well-being of the most vulnerable in our communities nationwide, and that's what BUNZL FOR BETTER is all about,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada.

Food Banks Canada's track record in implementing transformative projects combines with Bunzl Canada's commitment to community sustainability, national distribution network, and long-standing relationships with leading paper products manufacturers. It's a natural partnership for this endeavour, providing hygiene products to Canadians in need and putting families in a better position to purchase food and other essentials.

“So many families across Canada are forced to make difficult decisions between purchasing essential household items, including toilet paper, and buying food,” shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada.“Thank you to Bunzl and its vendor partners; through this donation, we can provide necessary hygiene products to our neighbours who need them most. Supporting this need alleviates some of the stress that so many people have when trying to purchase essential household items.”

For more information on how individuals and businesses can help reduce food insecurity and contribute items of greatest need, please contact your local food bank or visit foodbankscanada.ca . For more information about Bunzl Canada and its BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative, visit .

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,100 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit to learn more.

