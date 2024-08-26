عربي


Ministry: Possible Electricity Power Cuts In Non-Residential Areas


8/26/2024 7:13:38 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and renewable energy said on Monday that power cuts might occurred in non-residential areas due to emergency repairs in some power-generating stations. (end)
