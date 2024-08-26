Ministry: Possible Electricity Power Cuts In Non-Residential Areas

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and said on Monday that power cuts might occurred in non-residential areas due to emergency repairs in some power-generating stations. (end) fr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.