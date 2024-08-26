OKX to List DOGS on its Perpetual Futures market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global exchange and leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 26, 2024.



OKX to List DOGS on its Perpetual Futures

OKX will list a USDT-margined perpetual futures contract for the DOGS token on August 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM (UTC).

Key details:



Trading of DOGS/USDT perpetual futures will commence on August 26, 2024 at 12:30 PM (UTC)

Eligible users will be able to long or short DOGS with up to 50x leverage The listing will follow OKX's standard perpetual futures trading rules and specifications

DOGS is a meme coin that has recently surfaced as a standout player by leveraging the power of community and the TON blockchain to build a Telegram-native ecosystem. DOGS distributes the majority of its tokens to the community, ensuring that the people who engage and contribute to the ecosystem become its true owners. This grassroots participation creates a strong sense of belonging and collective purpose among its holders.

