Arjun Rampal Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Love Bite’ From Pet Dog

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Arjun Rampal celebrated International Dog Day by sharing a glimpse of his dog Brando's“love bite”.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures, where he is seen posing with his dogs. His leg can be seen bandaged in some images. The last image was of his bloodied leg with bitemarks.

“Happy International dog day. A love bite from my pet Brando.( scroll till end to see it) lol I guess this is unconditional love. #internationaldogday,” he wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Arjun had revealed that his account on the social 'X' was hacked.

He wrote: "Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please don't respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who was recently seen in the sports action film 'Crakk' along with Vidyut Jammwal, has started the work on an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film directed by Aditya Dhar of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Details about the movie's plot are currently under wraps. He also has 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in the pipeline.

The film is a period war drama. It is based on the historic combat of January 1, 1818, in which 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces defeated an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwas. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.

Arjun will essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, also known as Sidhnak Mahar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment, in the film. The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi.

He will also be seen in the second season of the Telugu original OTT series 'Rana Naidu'. The series focuses on the on-screen father-and-son duo of Rana and Naga Naidu, and also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Arjun made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai's 2001 romance film“Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat'. After acting in over 40 films, the actor has won several honours including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in“Rock On!!”

The actor has worked in films such as“Deewaanapan”,“Dil Hai Tumhaara”,“Dil Ka Rishta”,“Vaada”,“I See You”,“Asambhav”,“D-Day”,“Yakeen”,“Roy”,“Chakravyuh”,“Inkaar”,“Daddy”,“Aankhen”,“Don”,“Om Shanti Om”,“Housefull”,“Rajneeti” and“Ra. One”.