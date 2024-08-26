Israeli military announces implementation of new security measures

(MENAFN) Late Sunday night, the Israeli military announced the implementation of new security measures and a widespread manhunt in response to an explosive device detonation in the southern West Bank. The device exploded near a bus transporting Israeli settlers, close to the town of Tuqu’, situated southeast of Bethlehem.



The incident unfolded when an explosive device detonated late on Sunday, targeting a bus carrying settlers. The explosion occurred in a highly sensitive region, prompting an immediate and extensive response from Israeli forces. The military swiftly cordoned off the area and deployed specialized surveillance aircraft to monitor the scene. Reinforcements and an ambulance were also sent to manage the situation, though no injuries have been reported up to this point.



In the wake of the explosion, Israeli forces took additional security measures by closing off most of the entrances to Bethlehem. They used stun grenades and tear gas to control and disperse Palestinian vehicles and individuals in the vicinity of the blast site.



As of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Israeli authorities are actively investigating the incident, focusing on securing the area and identifying those behind the placement of the explosive device near the settler bus.

