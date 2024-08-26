BHP’S Return Ignites New Prospects In Argentine Copper Mining

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable move, BHP reentered Argentine after a 20-year hiatus, partnering with Lundin Mining.



They acquired Filo Corp. for $3.25 billion, targeting the development of two Andean copper mines near Chile.



This reflects growing interest in Argentina, seen as a burgeoning for copper on the global stage.



Late June saw President Javier Milei champion economic optimism by introducing significant tax incentives for investments.



Known as the for Large Investments (RIGI), this law aims to stabilize investor confidence amidst Argentina's soaring inflation and economic adversities.



Historically, Argentina's copper mining efforts have faltered due to economic fluctuations. Yet, Milei's policies, offering extended tax breaks and eased capital controls for 30 years, are set to invigorate the sector.







In addition, BHP 's engagement is a direct result of these favorable conditions, fostering a climate ripe for investment.



Projected to rival major copper producers like Australia and Zambia by 2030, Argentina's potential in the copper market is substantial.



Demand for copper is poised to increase, driven by global shifts toward clean energy and advanced technology needs. The strategic value of Argentina's untapped deposits is now more recognized than ever.

BHP's Strategic Engagement

BHP's commitment signals a robust economic opportunity and aims to produce up to 793,000 metric tons of copper annually by the end of the decade.



However, leveraging these opportunities requires adherence to RIGI's stringent investment timelines. Significant funds must be deployed within two years of a project's approval to harness these advantages.



While the renewed legislative framework has reenergized the copper mining sector, experts urge caution. They warn against overrelying on these long-term incentives due to potential political and economic shifts.



Despite these concerns, the strategic engagements by major mining corporations like BHP suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future of Argentine copper mining. This shift could potentially transform the country's economic landscape.

